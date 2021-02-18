The Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the college, Mr Joseph Okwulehie, who confirmed the death to newsmen in his office on Wednesday, said the Provost of the college is engrossed in a series of emergency meetings over the issue.

He said the Management has advised the staff and students of the institution to be calm and wait for official position of the institution on the issue.

“I can confirm to you that a senior lecturer slumped in a classroom on Tuesday and was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owerri."

NAN reports that Echetama, until his death, was a senior lecturer at the department of Business Education.

Meanwhile, the development has forced students to keep away from lectures over an emerging rumour that the sudden death of the lecturer was connected to COVID-19.

Students were seen on Wednesday vacating school hostels, while others fled the school premises for the fear of contracting the dreaded virus.

Some of the students who spoke to NAN said they decided to avoid lectures when the rumour emerged that the lecturer died of Coronavirus complication.

A final year student of the institution, Mr Frederick Anyanwu, said the development has forced lecturers to suspend lectures.

He said students decided to keep away from the college until the issue is sorted out.

Another student in the department of economics, Mr Okechukwu Eze, said the development has caused skeletal activities in the institution.