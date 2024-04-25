ADVERTISEMENT
How Ibom Air’s engineer saved flight from disaster

Damilare Famuyiwa

The engineer was said to have consistently banged the door of the Abuja-bound flight, and asked the pilot not to fly the plane, citing damaged landing gear.

The airline is yet to react to the incident [Ibom Air]
The airline is yet to react to the incident [Ibom Air]

In a series of tweets, Abah recalled that the incident happened in the late hours of Thursday, April 25, 2024, when he was heading to Abuja.

The tweets read: “I boarded a 7 am @ibomairlines flight in Lagos this morning, heading to Abuja. My brother @seunonigbinde was on the same flight and we had chatted briefly about work. The aircraft door was shut, phones switched off, and ready for takeoff.

“As we were about to start taxiing, there was a loud knock on the aircraft door from outside. We all wondered what it could be. The knocking got more persistent. The flight attendant had to open the door again.

“As she did, a ground engineer came in and those of us in front clearly heard him say “You can’t go. Your landing gear is bad.”

“The pilot made a ‘political’ announcement that they needed to perform some additional checks before take-off and apologised for the delay. He spoke with the engineer and, a few seconds later, announced that we were to disembark.

“I thank God that we have the systems in place to check this and avert potential disaster. And that we have some diligent Nigerians who take their work seriously.

“If you are that young Nigerian engineer, God will bless you abundantly.

“Dear @NigeriaCAA, please find that young engineer for me. I want to thank him personally. Cc. @fkeyamo.”

Ibom Air is, however, yet to react to the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

