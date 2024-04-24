ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

German Police arrest 11 Nigerian Black Axe members for dating scam

Nurudeen Shotayo

The German authorities said the arrested suspects belong to a group involved internationally in multiple criminal activities.

German Police arrest 11 Nigerian Black Axe members for dating scam
German Police arrest 11 Nigerian Black Axe members for dating scam

Recommended articles

The arrests were made during a nationwide coordinated operation on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, when law enforcement officers swooped on 19 properties, including both homes and asylum shelters, the Bavaria police said in a statement.

The suspects all held Nigerian citizenship and were aged between 29 and 53.

According to the police, the Black Axe gang engaged internationally in multiple areas of criminal activity, with a focus on Germany on romance scams and money laundering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dating trick deployed by the group was described as a modern form of marriage fraud.

Using false identities, the fraudsters for example signalled their intention to marry and in the course of further contact repeatedly demand money under various pretexts,” police explained.

Subsequently, the money obtained was wired to Black Axe in Nigeria with financial agents acting as conduits.

ALSO READ: How Emmanuel Nwude sold an imaginary airport for $242 million

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process, the gang used a “commodity-based money laundering” scheme where products, often with a seeming “charitable purpose” were bought and delivered to Nigeria, reported AP.

No fewer than 450 cases of romance scamming were reported in the Bavaria region in 2023 alone, with the damages rising to 5.3 million euros ($5.7 million), police added.

The German police described the Black Axe gang as a group operating different territorial units, with strict hierarchical structures under leadership in Nigeria.

It's believed the group had a significant influence on politics and public administrations, in particular in the West African country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Globally, the gang’s main areas of operation were said to include human trafficking, fraud, money laundering, prostitution and drug trafficking.

Black Axe operated under the cover of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, an ostensibly charitable organisation used as “camouflage” for the gang’s structures.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How we reduced road traffic crashes by 42% – FRSC boss

How we reduced road traffic crashes by 42% – FRSC boss

Motorists express worry as long fuel queues resurface in FCT

Motorists express worry as long fuel queues resurface in FCT

Reno's $10,000 Challenge: I didn't build any school in Anambra, Obi opens up

Reno's $10,000 Challenge: I didn't build any school in Anambra, Obi opens up

Bullied student threatens Abuja school with lawsuit if abusers are not punished

Bullied student threatens Abuja school with lawsuit if abusers are not punished

EFCC withdraws appeal against Yahaya Bello

EFCC withdraws appeal against Yahaya Bello

Gov Zulum wants Army to establish military base in Sambisa forest

Gov Zulum wants Army to establish military base in Sambisa forest

2 Wike loyalists exit Fubara's cabinet as Governor reshuffles

2 Wike loyalists exit Fubara's cabinet as Governor reshuffles

Ganduje believes APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems

Ganduje believes APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems

Spate of deaths strikes Nigerian movie industry, Nigerians calls for action

Spate of deaths strikes Nigerian movie industry, Nigerians calls for action

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wunmi’s lawyer denied knowledge of the court order [Gistlover Blog]

Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car