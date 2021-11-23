Blue Bus: ‘We expect to educate the masses on the dangers of human trafficking’

Through this project, NAPTIP gets creative with its anti-human-trafficking mandate, by going on an awareness-raising expedition through Nigerian states, enlightening people on the dangers of human trafficking and irregular migration. They have also been intentional about sensitizing the public about the real threat of human trafficking around us, educating members of the community about the dangers of travelling illegitimately outside the country. “It has also taken the officers to the remote areas where they’ve been able to reach community members on the dangers of human trafficking and irregular migration,” says Orji Njideka Rosemary, a member of NAPTIP Blue bus project team .

Asked about how well the campaign has been going so far, Orji says in a statement made available to Pulse that while there have been few surprises along the way, most of the journey has gone according to plan. According to the head of the Research and Programme Development unit of NAPTIP in Edo State, the Blue Bus campaign has given the agency a fresh “opportunity of counseling more people that [were hitherto] ignorant of human trafficking, getting more cases and incidents reported,” while also presenting these community members the opportunity to seek more personalised information suited to their own very needs.

She adds that: “the highlight of the Blue Bus has been up to the stage of linking to so many towns and villages by connecting [with] people to [let them] know about the dangers of human trafficking and irregular migration. It has [also] widened the awareness-raising campaigns. It creates room for more reported cases from the community.”

As earlier reported, the Blue Bus campaign has touched Edo state with its life-saving awareness message. “The Blue Bus has touched nine (9) local governments,” Orji says. The local governments include Oredo (thrice), Ovia South West, Ikpoba Okha (thrice), Egor and Ovia North East. The campaign has also “touched ten (10) towns /villages: Ogbe, Usen, Okha, Orebgeni, Useh, Ohovbe, New Benin, Ugbowo, Wire Road and Benin City,” she adds.

As the campaign continues, The Blue Bus aims to do more of what it set out to do; reaching hinterlands, their communities and their peoples, with the all-important awareness of how to stay alert to the promises and schemes of human traffickers who may dangle the promise of a better life in their faces, just to lure them away to a life of servitude and other inhumane experiences. According to Orji:

“The expectation is to educate the masses on the dangers of human trafficking and irregular migration, child labour and abuse, child defilement etc.

“We are to make a sound sensitization campaign for the progress of the Agency far and wide,” she concludes.

The Blue Bus project is funded by the Government of Switzerland.

