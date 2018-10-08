Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Abuja woman stabbed and killed in her sleep by her Nanny

Killer Abuja woman fatally stabbed multiple times in her sleep by her nanny

The not-seen-since Nanny stabbed her so she could steal jewelries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abuja woman stabbed and killed in her sleep by her Nanny play

The late Yemisi Haasz, killed by her stabbed multiple times by her Nanny in her sleep - she had a young daughter.

(Instagram/RubyGalore)

On September 23, 2018, an Abuja based woman, Yemisi Haasz was stabbed by her now at-large Nanny, Becky Johnson while she slept in her Asokoro home with her infant daughter.

According to Yemisi’s friend, Ruby Galore talking via her Instagram page, @RubyGalore, Johnson had been working for the late Yemisi for about five months to study her victim before she struck.

She wrote that “This wicked soul murdered my friend midnight while she was sleeping, stabbed her to death and ran away with valuables, she’s been working as a nanny to my friend for the past 5 months… Please anyone with a vital information should call this number 08159467474 or DM… Thanks, everyone.

 

Yemisi’s husband, Dubi Haasz had been away on work-related business since September 16, 2018, when the horrific incident struck his family. Despite the Asokoro home being heavily guarded by security guards, Johnson, who seems a master criminal still escaped capture.

Ruby Galore told Linda Ikeji’s Blog that the incident occurred around 11pm, while Yemisi was asleep. As it was later discovered, Becky stabbed her multiple time before carting away jewelry and other valuable items. She also locked Yemisi’s carcass and her young daughter in the house while she escaped.

ALSO READWoman who killed her 8-month old step-daughter with rat poison is in court

The security guards questioned Becky who had already called a Taxi, but she lied that she was visiting her village. They refused to let her go till they got a confirmation from their madam, Yemisi, who didn’t pick up her phone. During the hassle, Becky pretended she wanted to get her second phone from the Taxi she ordered, and fled, never to be seen again.

The security guards contacted Dubi who ordered them to break into his house where they found Yemisi drowning in her own blood, with multiple stab wounds all over her body.

 

Yemisi has since been buried. On October 1, 2016, her husband posted the following message on his Instagram Page, @dubi_haasz, 16-Sept-2018 our last hours together before I had to get back to work… six days later she was gone.”

This is truly sad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Shocking A cow with two heads has been spotted in Gombe - Is it alive?bullet

Related Articles

Mad Business A local Nigerian broom sells for N27,000 on eBay
Pedophile Father Man impregnates his 13-yr-old daughter after raping her for 6 years
Pimp Woman sues Facebook for sex trafficking
Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but go scot free
Abomination 2 men stripped naked after stealing gods from a shrine in Anambra
Leke Adeboye Pastor Adeboye's son, comes for Daddy Freeze on WhatsApp
Nnedi Okorafor American-born Nigerian author to launch new sci-fi comic series, "LaGuardia"
Flop of the Week Trump tries to convince us that men are the victims of #MeToo
Corrupt Nigerian Police Islamic cleric forces girl to lie face down on flaming hot charcoal, Police refuses to arrest him (Graphic Pictures)
Nigerian Pop Culture Here is why Naija is popping up on the world stage now

Metro

Project Dobberman TechAdvance, Edo State Government roll out automated revenue administration scheme
Everything you need to know about the event that rocked Nigeria, the Oyakhilome wedding
The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event that rocked Nigeria
Islamic cleric forces girl to lie down on hot coal, walks free
Corrupt Nigerian Police Islamic cleric forces girl to lie face down on flaming hot charcoal, Police refuses to arrest him (Graphic Pictures)
Lady shares bloody photos of herself after showing too much cleavage on IG
Domestic Violence Lady shares bloody photos after brutal assault by boyfriend
X
Advertisement