Abuja woman stabbed and killed in her sleep by her Nanny

On September 23, 2018, an Abuja based woman, Yemisi Haasz was stabbed by her now at-large Nanny, Becky Johnson while she slept in her Asokoro home with her infant daughter.

According to Yemisi’s friend, Ruby Galore talking via her Instagram page, @RubyGalore, Johnson had been working for the late Yemisi for about five months to study her victim before she struck.

She wrote that “This wicked soul murdered my friend midnight while she was sleeping, stabbed her to death and ran away with valuables, she’s been working as a nanny to my friend for the past 5 months… Please anyone with a vital information should call this number 08159467474 or DM… Thanks, everyone.”

Yemisi’s husband, Dubi Haasz had been away on work-related business since September 16, 2018, when the horrific incident struck his family. Despite the Asokoro home being heavily guarded by security guards, Johnson, who seems a master criminal still escaped capture.

Ruby Galore told Linda Ikeji’s Blog that the incident occurred around 11pm, while Yemisi was asleep. As it was later discovered, Becky stabbed her multiple time before carting away jewelry and other valuable items. She also locked Yemisi’s carcass and her young daughter in the house while she escaped.

The security guards questioned Becky who had already called a Taxi, but she lied that she was visiting her village. They refused to let her go till they got a confirmation from their madam, Yemisi, who didn’t pick up her phone. During the hassle, Becky pretended she wanted to get her second phone from the Taxi she ordered, and fled, never to be seen again.

The security guards contacted Dubi who ordered them to break into his house where they found Yemisi drowning in her own blood, with multiple stab wounds all over her body.

Yemisi has since been buried. On October 1, 2016, her husband posted the following message on his Instagram Page, @dubi_haasz, “16-Sept-2018 our last hours together before I had to get back to work… six days later she was gone.”

This is truly sad.