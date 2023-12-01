7 exciting Nollywood titles closing the year 2023

The year 2023 comes to an end in 31 days and the Nigerian film industry is still delivering titles just for your delight.

What is a true Nigerian Christmas without movies to enjoy on your own or with loved ones?

From cinemas to various streaming platforms, there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy this December.

Blood Vessel

Written by Musa Jeffery David, Blood Vessel centres around six youths, played by Jide Kene Achufusi, Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, who are on the run from the military following an uproar that made them targets.

Stuck on a ship trying to escape being captured they run into more life-threatening trouble that demands some bloodshed and betrayals.

Produced by Fafa Bello Osagie, Roxanne Adekunle-Wright and Agozie Ugwu, with Moses Inwang as the director, the cast includes Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

Blood Vessel will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 8.

Agu

Agu is a six-part legal drama centred around law, family rivalries, and a touch of the supernatural. It follows the lives of three key characters, Etim played by Kanayo O Kanayo, Pius played by Nonso Odogwu and Victoria played by Ruby Okezie, who find themselves entangled in a murder case.

The cast includes Mofe Duncan, Tina Mba, Linda Ejiofor, Ireti Doyle, Ego Nwosu, Vine Olugu and ex-Big Brother Titans housemate, Miracle Op.

Agu premieres exclusively on Showmax on December 14.

Ada Omo Daddy

Produced by Mercy Aigbe, Ada Omo Daddy is one of the three big titles fighting for your attention around Christmas.

Leading the cast is Omowunmi Dada, who gets engaged to her lover, played by Tayo Faniran, but the cross-cultural love gets hit with several obstructions arising from opposite ends of the family.

Directed by Akay Mason Ilozobhie and Adebayo Tijani, the upcoming title has been described as a project that sheds more light on various social issues.

The all-star cast includes Tomi Ojo, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Taiwo Adeyemi, Fred Amata, Carol King, Mariam Peters, Phyna, Adeniyi Johnson, Nkechi Blessing, Wunmi Toriola, Chief Kanran, Adediwura Gold, Fausat Balogun, Jumoke Odutola, with a special appearance from fuji music star, Chief Wale Ayuba.

Executively produced by Aigbe, her husband Kazim Adeoti, and Ope Ajayi, Ada Omo Daddy will hit cinemas nationwide on December 15.

A Tribe Called Judah

Produced and directed by the award-winning filmmaker, Funke Akindele, A Tribe Called Judah tells the story of a single mother and her sons, who love one another dearly despite being different.

The brothers, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, band together to rob a company in order to save their mother, Jedidah Judah, played by Akindele.

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the cast includes Ebele Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

A Tribe Called Judah is set to debut across cinemas nationwide on December 15.

Breath of Life

Written and directed by BB Sasore, the faith-themed film tells the story of a man who has lost his sense of purpose until an encounter with a young man changes his life and destiny.

Produced by Eku Edewor, Breath of Life is set in 1950s Lagos, Nigeria. Led by Wale Ojo, the cast includes Genoveva Umeh, Chimezie Imo, Bimbo Manuel, Tina Mba, Demola Adedoyin, Sam Dede, and Sambasa Nzeribe.

After a beautiful run at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) earlier this year, Breath of Life will make its debut via Prime Video on December 15, 2023.

Malaika

Produced by Toyin Abraham who also doubles as the lead in the feature title, Malaika follows a married couple faced with issues that turn them against each other. After several years of trying, the wife voices out the frustration of being childless and desires answers to the situation.

The feature story is set to take us on an emotional journey into the lengths a woman is willing to go in order to find the desired answers. The project also explores the toll these challenges have on the husband, who struggles with the feeling of helplessness.

Directed by Steve Sodiya, other cast members in this production include Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Lyncett, Adesege Adeniji and Ugandan entertainer, Anne Kansiime.

Malaika is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on December 22 in cinemas nationwide.

WAR: Wrath And Revenge

A spin off from the movie title Sons of the Caliphate, produced by EbonyLife Studios led by Mo Abudu, WAR series is set for its launch this holiday.

WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s (played by Mofe Duncan) rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta played by Rahama Sadau who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

Written by Karachi Atiya, the title promises alot of intrigue following the official trailer released on Thursday, November 30, 2023, which gave a sneak peek into the rattling drama we can expect.

Directed by Dimbo Atiya, the star-studded cast includes Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia MRahama Sadauuhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and Ahide Adum.

WAR will debut via Netflix on December 28, 2023.