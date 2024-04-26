ADVERTISEMENT
He's a true man of God - Nkechi Blessing narrates her experience with Odumeje

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

She said that at her first encounter with Odumeje she was shocked at the things he said about her, information that she said had never been public.

Nkechi Blessing [Instagram/Nkechiblessing sunday]

In the latest episode of Inside Scoop with Uriel, the influencer doesn't hold back on her encounter with Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, the pastor popularly known as Odumeje, or on the internet Indaboski.

She told the host, Big Brother Naija star Uriel Oputa that at her first encounter with Odumeje she was shocked at the things he said about her, information that she said had never been public.

The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution,” Blessing said. “It is not normal things that are on the internet. He is a true man of God. I am saying it here categorically.”

When Uriel asked if he could heal people, Blessing said, “One hundred percent.”

When Uriel asked further why Odumeje has gotten a bad reputation on the internet as a fake pastor, Blessing said it has to do with the fact that he doesn't speak English well.

"Because of the fact that he does not know how to communicate well in good English does not make him a fake pastor,” she said.

Watch the full episode below:

