Charles Okpaleke's latest title 'Blood Vessel' teases survival drama

Written by Musa Jeffery David, the recently released official teaser for the upcoming title promises an on-sea survival drama with loads of twists and turns.

In the short clip released online, an undisclosed number of young men set sail on a ship, and must now fight for their lives as the ship ride gets bloody quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Fafa Bello Osagie, Roxanne Adekunle-Wright and Agozie Ugwu, Blood Vessel is the latest news to come from Play Network Studios since Okpaleke's partnership with Namibian studio for the film The Skeleton Coast.

Directed by Moses Inwang, the cast includes Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

The crime thriller is the first original title from Play Network Studios. This new title joins the exciting list of upcoming titles from the studio, which include Glamour Girl (sequel), Hijack 93, The Six, Diamond Ring (Remake), King Jaja of Opodo and Shina Rambo as revealed by the production company in November 2022.

Blood Vessel is set to premiere on Netflix on December 8, 2023.

Watch the teaser: