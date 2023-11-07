ADVERTISEMENT
Emeka Ike returns to big screen in Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This project is set to make a statement about a prevailing social issue.

Emeka Ike and Toyin Abraham pair up as a couple in Malakia [Instagram/toyin_abraham]
Going back to the early 20's, Ike rocked our screens in notable Nollywood titles like A Million Tears, Snake Girl and Not Man Enough. And now, after a long time away, he returns to our screens with a new title set to unravel an intriguing story.

In the recently released clip, Ike pairs up with Toyin Abraham as a married couple faced with issues that turn them against each other. After several years of trying, the wife voices out the frustration of being childless and desires answers to the situation at hand.

The feature story is set to take us on an emotional journey into the heights and lengths a woman is willing to go in order to find the desired answers. The project also explores the toll these challenges have on the husband, who struggles with the feeling of helplessness.

Directed by Steve Sodiya, other cast members to expect in this production include Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Lyncett, Adesege Adeniji and Ugandan entertainer Anne Kansiime.

Produced by Abraham, Malaika comes a year after we last saw her in the movie Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, which also drew loads of attention with its captivating storyline. Known for her highly topic-driven titles, the anticipation is high to see what this feature will bring forward this time around.

Malaika is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on December 22, 2023, across cinemas nationwide.

Watch the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

