ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Kome Nathaniel

The actress said that she is working on Everybody Loves Jenifa, a new film from the franchise.

'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]
'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

Recommended articles

Akindele wrote, "Been long you saw Jenifa!!!!" on Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

While a December premiere is confirmed, details on the film remain unknown. However, the new title, Everybody Loves Jenifa, suggests a potential return to the core elements that have made the franchise popular. With Akindele leading the creative team, viewers can anticipate the return of familiar characters and humorous storylines.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jenifa’s Diary [IMDB]
Jenifa’s Diary [IMDB] Pulse Nigeria

The sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary has been a major Nigerian television show since its debut in 2015. The series centres around the main character played by Akindele, and has featured Folarin "Falz" Falana, Lolo, Juliana Olayode, Lota Chukwu, Paschaline Alex Okoli, and late Aderounmu Adejumoke.

It has also had spin-offs and sequels like Aiyetoro Town (2019), which is set in Jenifa's village, and Jenifa on Lockdown (2021).

Akindele played Jenifa in the first film in the franchise, Jenifa (2008), a village girl who travelled to the city in pursuit of fortune. Muhydeen S. Ayinde directed the movie.

The movie was nominated for four Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009 including, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Nigerian Film. For her performance in this movie, Akindele took home the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The driving force of Festival of Fire is to hold a mirror up

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa Grant

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa grant

Ajosepo-2024-Nollywire-1638x2048

Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office

Ajosepo-2024-Nollywire-1638x2048

Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo rakes in ₦50.4 million after 5 days in cinemas