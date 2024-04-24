Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Akindele wrote, "Been long you saw Jenifa!!!!" on Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

While a December premiere is confirmed, details on the film remain unknown. However, the new title, Everybody Loves Jenifa, suggests a potential return to the core elements that have made the franchise popular. With Akindele leading the creative team, viewers can anticipate the return of familiar characters and humorous storylines.

The sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary has been a major Nigerian television show since its debut in 2015. The series centres around the main character played by Akindele, and has featured Folarin "Falz" Falana, Lolo, Juliana Olayode, Lota Chukwu, Paschaline Alex Okoli, and late Aderounmu Adejumoke.

It has also had spin-offs and sequels like Aiyetoro Town (2019), which is set in Jenifa's village, and Jenifa on Lockdown (2021).

Akindele played Jenifa in the first film in the franchise, Jenifa (2008), a village girl who travelled to the city in pursuit of fortune. Muhydeen S. Ayinde directed the movie.