'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 23, 2024, Effiong shared his excitement about this new chapter saying, “Excited to announce that I will be managed by Zero Gravity - makers of Ozark and Beasts Of No Nation.” He also spoke on how incredible being signed to the Hollywood studio was for him.

“I’ve really struggled to find the words to express how this feels. One minute you’re watching Ozark and praising the artistry of it, next minute, you’re repped by the makers of your favourite show,” he said.

Effiong ventured into Nollywood in 2018, after he founded Anakle Films with a clear vision to champion the next wave of African narratives on the silver screen. In 2023, he released The Black Book, his first feature film on Netflix.

The action-packed movie resonated with audiences globally, hitting over 20 million views and peaking at number three on Netflix’s global chart. The movie follows Richard Mofe Damijo's character, a devoted deacon, who takes justice into his own hands after his son was falsely accused of kidnapping and is tragically killed fighting a corrupt police gang.