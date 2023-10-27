Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

The actress's contributions to the Nollywood sector have been recognised by the African Studies Center (ASC) as well as the Department of Afro-American and African Studies (DAAS) of the university.

Dada announced her feat on Instagram on Friday, October 27, 2023, highlighting her new responsibilities which include working hand in hand with language instructors at the department to teach African languages.

"Can’t wait to share the beauty of the rich African culture and the incredible journey of Nollywood with everyone!" she said.

Dada will constantly interact with educators and students at Southeast Michigan's elementary, middle, and high schools.

In addition, she will educate the next generation about Nigerian culture by giving talks about Nollywood and African filmmaking at events coordinated in collaboration with local groups, U-M departments, and schools.

The director of the ASC, Prof. Omolade Adunbi commended the actress and her works, describing her as "a phenomenal actor whose presence in the movie industry in Nigeria and Africa has helped introduce a new flair to how we understand Nollywood and filmmaking on the continent."

Adunbi added, "Visiting our classrooms to share her wealth of experience with our students will further make Africa and the rich tradition of the continent and the burgeoning film industry in Nigeria more visible on our campus."

Dada's humble beginnings started during her days at the University of Lagos where she played minor roles in theatre productions.

Under Femi Oke's direction, she made her stage debut in the play Moremi Ajasoro. She made her film debut in 2013 with a part in the movie, Oya, co-starring with seasoned Nigerian actor, Tunji Sotimirin.