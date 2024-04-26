ADVERTISEMENT
Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Ogunjimi's death was announced by his junior colleague Kunle Afod in a social media post.

Ogunjimi, famous for his herbalist roles, was a force to be reckoned with in the Yoruba Nollywood sector in the middle of the 90s stroke early 2000s.

The news of his passing surfaced on social media on Friday, April 26, 2024.

His younger colleague, Kunle Afod announced the tragedy in a post on his Instagram page.

“We tried our best but God loves you more.

“May his soul rest in peace. Baba Ogunjinmi, RIP, Sun re oooo,” Afod wrote as he mourned the veteran actor.

However, the cause of Ogunjimi's death has not been ascertained, neither is the day of his passing known as of the time of filing this report.

Ogunjimi's death comes barely three days after another Nollywood veteran Pa Zulu Adigwe, was reported dead.

Adigwe passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd as announced by the movie producer, Stanley Nwoke, aka Stanley Ontop in a post on his Instagram page.

Since the turn of the year, the Nigerian movie industry has been hit with a spate of deaths.

Two weeks ago, Junior Pope tragically drowned and died in a boat accident while on a film set.

His death came less than a week after the passing of Aderounmu Adejumoke, the actress who rose to fame for her role as Esther in the popular Funke Akindele series, Jenifa's Diary.

This comes after Nollywood suffered a string of losses in March, with three prominent actors losing their lives.

On March 1, Yoruba actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, died after a brief illness.

The incident was followed by the passing of John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor the following day, while another veteran thespian, Amaechi Muonagor, died on March 24. The two died after a protracted battle with illnesses.

