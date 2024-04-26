Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

The EP details the profound impact of this loss, navigating the waves of sadness, anger, and acceptance inherent in the grieving process. Through his music, Bella Shmurda lays bare his soul, confronting his vulnerabilities and channeling his emotions into a cathartic and relatable expression.

R2 Sept 12 peels back the layers of Bella Shmurda's soul. Tracks like 'Feelings' expose the raw ache of heartbreak, while 'Loner' transforms into a powerful anthem of self-reliance.

Pulse Nigeria

'1999' finds Bella Shmurda and Bloody Civilian united in their pursuit of dreams nurtured since their youth. 'Oghene' ft. Zlatan and Jeriq infuse the project with a powerful dose of spirituality, showcasing their faith and gratitude. The EP concludes with 'My Brother,' a beautiful tribute to his departed friend Mohbad.

Bella Shmurda pours his heart into the record, cherishing the memories of their unbreakable bond and vowing to keep Mohbad's spirit alive through his music.