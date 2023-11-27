ADVERTISEMENT
Love becomes chaotic in Mercy Aigbe's star-packed 'Ada Omo Daddy' trailer

Faith Oloruntoyin

Ada Omo Daddy is one of the few titles left to grace our screens before the end of the year.

Omowunmi Dada plays lead in 'Ada Omo Daddy' [Instagram/realmercyaigbe]
Leading the cast is Omowunmi Dada, playing the titular Ada, who gets engaged to her lover, played by Tayo Faniran. But the cross-cultural love gets hit with several obstructions arising from both ends, as seen in the official trailer released on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Sola Sobowale and Aigbe are at the centre of some of the chaos, as the former deals Dada a wrecking slap in the trailer.

Directed by Akay Mason Ilozobhie and Adebayo Tijani, the upcoming title has been described as a project that sheds more light on various social issues.

Speaking on the impact of the story in a report by Shock Ng, Aigbe shared how dear the story is to her. According to her, the themes behind Ada Omo Daddy address what is going on now in society.

The all-star cast includes Tomi Ojo, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Taiwo Adeyemi, Fred Amata, Carol King, Mariam Peters, Phyna, Adeniyi Johnson, Nkechi Blessing, Wunmitoriola, Chief Kanran, Adediwura Gold, Fausat Balogun and Jumoke Odutola.

Also making a special appearance in the wedding party scene is Fuji artist, Chief Wale Ayuba.

Executively produced by Aigbe, her husband Kazim Adeoti, and Ope Ajayi, Ada Omo Daddy will hit cinemas nationwide on December 15, 2023.

Ada Omo Daddy is set to compete for the attention of the holiday cinema audience alongside Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah, also marked for a December 15 release, and Toyin Abraham's Malaika, which debuts in cinemas on December 22.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

