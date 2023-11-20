ADVERTISEMENT
Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu'

Inemesit Udodiong

The streamer's original limited series will premiere next month.

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu' [Showmax]
Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu' [Showmax]

The six-part legal drama revolves around the law, family rivalries, and a touch of the supernatural. The series centres on the lives of three key characters - Etim (Kanayo), Pius (Nonso Odogwu) and Victoria (Ruby Okezie), who find themselves entangled in a court case for the murder of Jonathan, a close friend of Pius.

Agu follows Etim, a 50-year-old, well-read lawyer who is down on his luck and struggling with his career, not to mention an alcohol problem. After crossing paths with Pius, a believer in traditional worship who is accused of killing his friend in a forest, Etim jumps on the case as a chance to revive his dying career, going head to head with the ambitious prosecuting counsel, Victoria, with whom he shares a complicated history.

However, nothing is as it seems on the case, and as the trial unfolds, the series sheds light on the characters’ complex relationships and dark secrets while also exploring the struggle between legal and traditional belief systems.

The cast includes Mofe Duncan, Tina Mba, Linda Ejiofor, Ireti Doyle, Ego Nwosu, Vine Olugu and ex-Big Brother Titans housemate Miracle Op.

Kanayo has expressed his excitement about the upcoming series. In his words, "I'm thrilled to be part of this project, not just as an actor but as a lawyer bringing life to the legal aspect of the story. Throughout my career, I've been part of many great films, and Agu truly stands out. It's a series that viewers should eagerly anticipate. In Agu, Nigerians will see themselves in the characters, and can relate with the importance of family bonds and the pursuit of justice in their day-to-day lives".

The Showmax Original is directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner, Anis Halloway (Unmarried, Truth, Hustle).

On what to expect from the legal drama, the director said, "Agu is a story that touches on family, justice, and betrayal, all set against the backdrop of the Igbo culture. It's a compelling limited drama series that resonates with every Nigerian, and the cast has done an incredible job of breathing life into this story. We are certain the audience will enjoy and appreciate this series".

The show is part of Showmax’s exciting December content slate, which includes season two of the hit telenovela Wura, and an upcoming Original feature film, School Run.

Agu premieres exclusively on Showmax on December 14, 2023, with new episodes on Thursdays.

Watch the trailer here:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

