Moses Babatope is already set to launch new company after leaving Filmhouse

Kome Nathaniel

The Filmhouse Group co-founder is set to launch his own media and entertainment company, sparking excitement in Nollywood.

Moses Babatope left Filmhouse earlier in April 2024
Moses Babatope left Filmhouse earlier in April 2024 [MB]

The 40-year-old left Filmhouse earlier in April 2024 and is already setting his sights on new ventures despite rumours of a non-compete agreement.

"There are rumours of a non-compete with FilmOne and Filmhouse, but that is untrue," he clarified in a statement seen by Pulse Nigeria.

"The plan is bigger than Moses Babatope; it's not just another entertainment venture. The plan is to grow the industry ten times bigger. We're innovating, disrupting, and creating new revenue lines for the industry," he added.

Babatope has over 20 years of expertise in cinema operations and management
Babatope has over 20 years of expertise in cinema operations and management [MB] Pulse Nigeria

Babatope has established himself as a significant player in the evolving perception of African films thanks to his track record of keeping his word and his vision for the sector's expansion. He has over 20 years of expertise in cinema operations and management, which he used to launch his career in the film industry.

His leadership at FilmOne Entertainment and as co-founder of FilmHouse Group resulted in the development and executive production of over 40 of Nollywood's biggest hits.

Babatope's new business is eagerly anticipated
Babatope's new business is eagerly anticipated [MB] Pulse Nigeria

Throughout his tenure, he has landed significant worldwide distribution partnerships with studios such as Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, Netflix, Prime Video, and Warner Brothers.

Additionally, he oversaw the first-ever corporate financing of motion pictures by creating and founding the West African Film Fund and collaborating with South Africa's Empire Entertainment and China's Huahua Media to wholly or partially finance 15 films.

With his experience and vision, Babatope's new business is eagerly anticipated and is expected to have a huge impact on Nollywood's future.

