These 11 Nigerian musicians have also dabbled with acting

Here are some Nigerian musicians that have been able to land acting roles:

1. Tiwa Savage

Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known by her stage as Tiwa Savage, made her acting debut in the hit MTV series Shuga. She also had an appearance in an episode of the hit Funke Akindele series Jenifa's Dairy.

Savage's feature film debut, Water & Garri, is scheduled for May 10, 2024. The movie follows the story of Aisha (played by Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. A family loss compels her homecoming, but upon her arrival, Aisha discovers a vastly different reality. The place she once knew is fraught with escalating violence and tension.

2. Falz

Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, has captured Nigerians' hearts and attention with his comedic rapping style. But he has also acted in several Nollywood productions, including 10 Days in Sun City, Brotherhood, Merry Men, Quam's Money, and Chief Daddy.

Falz played the character of Segun in Jenifa’s Dairy. In 2016, he won the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) for Best Actor in a Comedy Movie or Series. In 2018, he also won the AMVCA for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Quam in Tope Oshin's film New Money.

3. Reminisce

Nigerian rapper Remilekun Khalid Safaru, known by his stage name Reminisce, made his acting debut in the Nollywood film industry in 2018 in the film King of Boys, which Kemi Adetiba directed.

Reminisce portrayed the villain in the film, Makanaki, a Nigerian mobster from Lagos, which both reviewers and viewers favourably received.

4. Banky W

Rapper, entrepreneur, and politician, Olubankole Wellington also known as Banky W, has been featured in multiple Nollywood movies including Sugar Rush, The Wedding Party, and Up North.

5. Yemi Alade

Yemi Eberechi Alade, also known by her stage as Yemi Alade debuted as an actress in the 2020 Nollywood film Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which was directed by JJC Skillz and Akindele. She played the role of Mogambe, the head of a drug trafficking gang.

The movie tells the story of twin sisters leading separate lives but are reunited by a series of dramatic twists. It also features Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Akah Nnani, Alex Ekubo, Zubby Michael, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Mercy Aigbe.

6. Davido

David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been a global ambassador for Afrobeats for more than a decade.

But he ventured into acting, exhibiting his skills in a well-known Nigerian production, Fate of Alakada. The film pokes fun at social media fakeness and the current Nigerian pop culture. He also dabbled in Hollywood, landing a role in Coming 2 America.

7. Waje

Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, was featured in the drama series, She Must Be Obeyed, where she played the role of Xcite.

Directed by Akindele, the series fearlessly tackles the unspoken issues plaguing the music industry; from the harsh realities of bullying and exploitative music contracts to the ego-driven power struggles and cutthroat rivalries.

8. Peter Okoye

The year 2018 saw the entry of a Nigerian singer known by the stage name Mr P into the Nollywood film business. In the Netflix production Lionheart, which was directed by Nnaji, Mr P made his acting debut as Arinze.

Lionheart tells the story of Adaeze Obiagu played by Nnaji, the daughter of the CEO of Lionheart, a transportation company, Ernest Obiagu played by Pete Edochie, and her struggle to show that she is capable of taking her father’s position, who can no longer run his company due to health issues. Despite her efforts, Obiagu asks his brother Godswill played by Nkem Owoh to stand in for him, and Godswill and Adaeze realize they have to work together to save the company from bankruptcy.

9. Phyno

Phyno also made his acting debut in Nnaji's film Lionheart. playing Genevieve Nnaji's younger sibling, Obiora Obiagu.

10. Simi

In 2019, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko Ogunleye, better known by her stage as Simi, made her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan's film Mokalik (Mechanic), playing the intriguing part of Simi.

The movie follows the career of an 11-year-old boy, Ponmile played by Toni Afolayan, from the middle-class suburbs who spends the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop to view life from the other side of the tracks. When his father arrives to take him home, Ponmile has to make up his mind if he wants to return to school or take on his apprenticeship full-time.

11. Chike

