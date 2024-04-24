See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

The movie follows the story of Aisha (played by Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. A family loss compels her homecoming, but upon her arrival, Aisha discovers a vastly different reality. The place she once knew is fraught with escalating violence and tension.

Directed by Meji Alabi and produced by Unbound Studio and JM Films, the film was shot in Cape Coast and Ghana and features Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

In addition to playing the lead role of Aisha, Savage also serves as executive producer, composer, and performer of the original soundtrack.

Savage's five-track 2021 EP, Water & Garri, also has the same name. It included joint efforts with Nas and Rich King, ‘Work Fada’, Amaarae, ‘Tales By Moonlight’, Brandy, ‘Somebody's Son’, and Tay Iwar, ‘Special Kinda’.

Savage describes her film Water & Garri as a female-driven story about love and empowerment, a perspective she feels is underrepresented in Nollywood.

“It's a story first of all told by a female from a female point of view. I'm always an advocate for that and I don't think we have enough of that in the space of Nollywood and just in Africa in general. We do have but I don’t think we have enough. It's refreshing for me. It's a story about love, female empowerment,” she said.