ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

Kome Nathaniel

Tiwa Savage stars in Water & Garri, a drama about a fashion designer returning home after a family loss to find a changed world.

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in Water & Garri, coming to Prime Video [Instagram/tiwasavage]
Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in Water & Garri, coming to Prime Video [Instagram/tiwasavage]

Recommended articles

The movie follows the story of Aisha (played by Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. A family loss compels her homecoming, but upon her arrival, Aisha discovers a vastly different reality. The place she once knew is fraught with escalating violence and tension.

Directed by Meji Alabi and produced by Unbound Studio and JM Films, the film was shot in Cape Coast and Ghana and features Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

In addition to playing the lead role of Aisha, Savage also serves as executive producer, composer, and performer of the original soundtrack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savage's five-track 2021 EP, Water & Garri, also has the same name. It included joint efforts with Nas and Rich King, ‘Work Fada’, Amaarae, ‘Tales By Moonlight’, Brandy, ‘Somebody's Son’, and Tay Iwar, ‘Special Kinda’.

Savage describes her film Water & Garri as a female-driven story about love and empowerment, a perspective she feels is underrepresented in Nollywood.

It's a story first of all told by a female from a female point of view. I'm always an advocate for that and I don't think we have enough of that in the space of Nollywood and just in Africa in general. We do have but I don’t think we have enough. It's refreshing for me. It's a story about love, female empowerment,” she said.

See the trailer below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The driving force of Festival of Fire is to hold a mirror up

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa Grant

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa grant

Ajosepo-2024-Nollywire-1638x2048

Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office

Ajosepo-2024-Nollywire-1638x2048

Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo rakes in ₦50.4 million after 5 days in cinemas