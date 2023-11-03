Period piece 'Breath of Life' is AFRIFF 2023's closing film

Written and directed by BB Sasore (God Calling), the faith-themed film tells the story of a man who has lost his sense of purpose until an encounter with a young man changes his life and destiny.

“An inspirational story about life and destiny where one must live to fulfil their purpose and cannot die until this is done," the logline reads.

Produced by Eku Edewor, Breath of Life is set in 1950s Lagos, Nigeria. Led by Wale Ojo, the cast includes Genoveva Umeh, Chimezie Imo, Bimbo Manuel, Tina Mba, Demola Adedoyin, Sam Dede, and Sambasa Nzeribe.

The upcoming title is a Prime Video original, the first of a three-picture deal with Nollywood production house Nemsia Films.

Confirming the deal in 2022, Ayanna Lonian, director of content acquisition and head of worldwide major studio licensing strategy at Prime Video, said, "We are very excited to collaborate with Nemsia Films on this pioneering slate deal, which will complement our growing lineup of local Nollywood content for Prime Video customers. This slate deal supports our goal to showcase Nollywood at its best by telling authentic homegrown stories in a range of genres to Prime Video customers around the world."

Breath of Life will close the 2023 AFRIFF on November 10, 2023, before streaming on Prime Video later this year.

