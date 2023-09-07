Here's your first look at Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah'

The filmmaker put out a short clip on her Instagram page, revealing more details about the cast and crew of the production of the upcoming title. It looks like this movie is set to take us a little back in time with the set design revealed in the clip.

A Tribe Called Judah is packed with well-known faces in the industry as the cast includes, Nse Ikpe Etim, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene A, Nosa Rex, Genoveva Umeh, Uzor Arukewe, Olumide Owuru and Boma Akpore.

Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, co-directed the movie alongside Akindele with Barny Emordu as the Director of Photography. Production wrapped up its 35-day shot on August 11, 2023.

In another post, we see Egbuson wearing a comical costume, which hints at something funny and merry coming our way soon.

Akindele thanked all the cast and crew involved in the production, hinting at December 2023 as the possible date for its release. The caption stated, "God bless all the cast and crew members of #tribecalledjudah. Take note guys!!! It’s going to be a DECEMBER TO REMEMBER with a #tribecalledjudah I’m sure you all are ready".