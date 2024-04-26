Tems samples Seyi Sodimu's classic 'Love Me Jeje' on her new single

The track titled 'Love Me Jeje' was released on April 26 and on it, Tems samples the classic 1997 Nigerian song 'Love Me Jeje' by Seyi Sodimu featuring Shaffy Bello.

Tems new single is her first release of 2024 which comes off the back of her guest appearance on Tyla's 'NO. 1' which is one of the singles on the South African sensation's self titled debut album.

'Love Me Jeje' is a follow to 'Not An Angel' which she released in December 2023. The mid-tempo single carries African percussions and Highlife chords and arrangement while she also borrows nostalgic lines of from Seyi Sodimu's classic.

At her 2024 Coachella performance, Tems describes her decision to sample Sodimu's 1997 record as a desire to pay homage to the classic. Her new single raises anticipation for her forthcoming debut album which she announced was ready at her Coachella performance. A private listening session was also held in Lagos to build anticipation for the album.

Since breaking into the international scene in 2020 following her electrifying performance on Wizkid's 'Essence', Tems' has become one of Africa's biggest music exports.