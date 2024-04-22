Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office

On Friday, April 20, 2024, CEAN published a report on the top 20 films released in Nigeria and included a gross view of each film of the week from April 12, 2024 - April 18, 2024.

With an astounding ₦51.9 million in its first week of sales, the film, Ajosepo, has found a home with its audience. The movie has now made a total of ₦79 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajosepo is a story that delves into the lives of Dapo played by Mike Afolarin and Tani played by Tomike Adeoye, a young couple preparing for their wedding. As their families gather in a luxurious hotel, festivities soon give way to turmoil as long-held secrets, family tensions, and unexpected revelations threaten to tear them apart. The movie also stars Timini Egbuson, Yemi Solade, and Ronke Oshodi Oke.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, the monster hit from Hollywood, is ranked second on the chart after earning ₦34.6 million in the previous week. With its current total earnings, the movie has made ₦180 million.

After earning ₦101.2 million in its first weekend, the Yoruba epic film Beast of Two World (Ajakaju) falls to number three with a total of ₦34.2 million that week. The film has now grossed a total of ₦217.2 million naira.

Pulse Nigeria

A little further down the list at number seven is the film Saving Onome, which was directed by Dimeji Ajibola. It tells the story of two loving parents who do everything in their power to care for their chronically ill daughter Onome. In the previous week, the film brought in ₦8.9 million.

ADVERTISEMENT