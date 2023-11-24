ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A sneak peek into some of our favourite actors and what they have prepared for us.

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu'
Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu' [Showmax]

In a post on Instagram, the streaming platform shared the official character poster as the countdown to the release date begins.

Being the first of its kind from the producers, Agu is a six-part legal drama centred around law, family rivalries, and a touch of the supernatural. It follows the lives of three key characters, Etim, Pius, and Victoria, who find themselves entangled in a murder case that becomes a lot more than they expected.

Directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner Anis Halloway, here is the cast of Agu alongside their thrilling characters:

Etim is a 50-year-old, well-read lawyer who is struggling with his career and an alcohol problem. In a bit to try and revive his dying career, he takes on the case of his newfound friend, who has been charged with murder.

Kanayo O Kanayo takes on Etim as he plays lead in Agu
Kanayo O Kanayo takes on Etim as he plays lead in Agu [Instagram/showmaxnaija] Pulse Nigeria
A traditional worshipper, who falls into huge chaos as he is accused of killing his friend in a forest after a land inspection based on the compromising way he was found.

Nonso Odogwu fights for his life in the character Pius
Nonso Odogwu fights for his life in the character Pius [Instagram/showmaxnaija] Pulse Nigeria

She plays a lawyer trying to find her big break in a law firm who won't accept defeat as an option. From the trailer, it appears that Victoria and Etim have a dicey and dramatic past that collides because of this murder case.

Ruby Okezie plays Victoria and is ready to fight for her spot at the top
Ruby Okezie plays Victoria and is ready to fight for her spot at the top [Instagram/showmaxnaija] Pulse Nigeria
A stern boss, who finds defeat unacceptable and is willing to go to any lengths to make sure the face of her company isn't dragged.

Ireti Doyle takes the very assertive role of Lola in Agu
Ireti Doyle takes the very assertive role of Lola in Agu [Instagram/showmaxnaija] Pulse Nigeria

The cast includes Mofe Duncan, Tina Mba, Linda Ejiofor, Ireti Doyle, Ego Nwosu, Vine Olugu and ex-Big Brother Titans housemate Miracle Op.

Agu will make its debut exclusively on the streaming platform on December 15, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

