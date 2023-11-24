Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

In a post on Instagram, the streaming platform shared the official character poster as the countdown to the release date begins.

Being the first of its kind from the producers, Agu is a six-part legal drama centred around law, family rivalries, and a touch of the supernatural. It follows the lives of three key characters, Etim, Pius, and Victoria, who find themselves entangled in a murder case that becomes a lot more than they expected.

Directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner Anis Halloway, here is the cast of Agu alongside their thrilling characters:

Kanayo O Kanayo as Etim Inyang

Etim is a 50-year-old, well-read lawyer who is struggling with his career and an alcohol problem. In a bit to try and revive his dying career, he takes on the case of his newfound friend, who has been charged with murder.

Nonso Odogwu as Pius

A traditional worshipper, who falls into huge chaos as he is accused of killing his friend in a forest after a land inspection based on the compromising way he was found.

Ruby Okezie as Victoria

She plays a lawyer trying to find her big break in a law firm who won't accept defeat as an option. From the trailer, it appears that Victoria and Etim have a dicey and dramatic past that collides because of this murder case.

Ireti Doyle as Lola

A stern boss, who finds defeat unacceptable and is willing to go to any lengths to make sure the face of her company isn't dragged.

The cast includes Mofe Duncan, Tina Mba, Linda Ejiofor, Ireti Doyle, Ego Nwosu, Vine Olugu and ex-Big Brother Titans housemate Miracle Op.

Agu will make its debut exclusively on the streaming platform on December 15, 2023.

