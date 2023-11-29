ADVERTISEMENT
3 female filmmakers whose movies will battle for your attention this December

Faith Oloruntoyin

Exciting times for women in the Nigerian film industry, with not one but three titles incoming.

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Abraham hit the cinemas shortly with new titles
Weeks and months of various and endless preparations will birth the upcoming titles that have had our mouths open since the first details dropped. From acting roles that have stunned our screens for many years, these women take on the top seats to stir the wheel in their own productions.

And of course, what's a Wednesday without our Women Crush, to have us gushing from ear to ear?

Only a few months ago our screen was graced with the debut of the Prime Video series SHE Must Be Obeyed and now Akindele is set to drop another one titled A Tribe Called Judah. This isn't the first time the producer has dropped a Christmas special, as we look back at 2022 when she released the record-breaking movie Battle on Buka Street.

The upcoming feature will unveil five brothers: Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who must come together to rob a company to save their mother, played by Akindele as Jedidah Judah.

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu the cast includes Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

A Tribe Called Judah will make its theatrical debut on December 15, 2023.

Watch the official trailer here:

Next is Aigbe who is set to drop a feature titled Ada Omo Daddy in the coming days.

Leading the cast is Omowunmi Dada, playing the titular Ada, who gets engaged to her lover, played by Tayo Faniran. But the cross-cultural love gets hit with several obstructions arising from both ends, as seen in the official trailer released on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Directed by Akay Mason Ilozobhie and Adebayo Tijani, the all-star cast includes Sola Sobowale, Tomi Ojo, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Taiwo Adeyemi, Fred Amata, Carol King, Mariam Peters, Phyna, Adeniyi Johnson, Nkechi Blessing, Wunmitoriola, Chief Kanran, Adediwura Gold, Fausat Balogun and Jumoke Odutola.

Produced by Aigbe, in partnership with her husband Kazim Adeoti, and Ope Ajayi as executive producers, Ada Omo Daddy will hit cinemas nationwide on December 15, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

And finally is Abraham with the highly anticipated feature Malaika.

The feature story is set to take us on an emotional journey into the heights and lengths a woman is willing to go, in order to find the desired answers as regards childbearing. The project also explores her husband's struggles with the feeling of helplessness.

Directed by Steve Sodiya, other cast members to expect in this production include Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Lyncett, Adesege Adeniji and Ugandan entertainer Anne Kansiime.

Malaika will make its debut on December 22, 2023, across cinemas nationwide.

Watch the teaser below:

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

