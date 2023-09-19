ADVERTISEMENT
Here's what we know about Kenneth Gyang's latest title 'This is Lagos'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Another 2023 release to look out for and this time the big screens will get the first slice.

Stills from the production of This is Lagos. [ShockNg]

Titled This is Lagos, the project tells the story of Stevo, a young man chasing superstardom in a city filled with masked people in one way or the other, as it explores the hustle and bustle of living in a city like Lagos.

Directed by Gyang, popularly known for his work on Oloture, his latest work is produced in collaboration with Tom Rowlands-Rees and Jide Makinde. This production isn't a work in the park but one that took over 10 years in development and the joint effort of Gyang and Rowlad-Rees to turn a short story published by Crispin Oduobuk-Mfon Abasi into what we would see in This is Lagos.

Led by Gabriel Afolayan who plays the role of Stevo, other cast include Ikechukwu Onunaku, Rahama Sadau, Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sani Muazu, David Jones David, Greg Ojefua, Mike Afolarin, Jibrin Homsuk and Laura Pepple.

Gyang also expressed his reason for this project and why it's special to him, in spite of his other works out there. He said, "This is Lagos is my love letter, a personal project. I’ve already completed two films, but this one is my heartfelt ode to Lagos. As someone deeply rooted in the essence of the city, I wanted to capture the true spirit of Lagos...".

This is Lagos is expected to head to the big screens come December 2023, as it promises a feature mixed with humour and drama.

Although we are months away from its cinematic debut, we look forward to more details like the official poster and its trailer.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

