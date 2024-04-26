ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tems tells Apple Music how she made her new single 'Love Me Jeje'.

Tems narrates she made her single 'Love Me Jeje'
Tems narrates she made her single 'Love Me Jeje'

Recommended articles

According to Tems, the single came from a long night that started with an outing with her friends before they all hit the studio where her producers Guilty and Spax sent her the beat as a challenge.

Tems shared that one of her friends freestyled the "Love Me Jeje, Love Me Tender," part which is from Seyi Sodimu's 1997 classic before she also freestyled her part and it gradually became the song 'Love Me Jeje'.

"So basically, I went out to dinner with my girls, with my friends, two of my friends. We're just like, "Oh, let's just do a cute dinner. It's going to be cute." And afterward, my friends are always telling me, you never show us your Tems side. Everybody else, yeah, you're Tems, but my friends don't feel like I am when I'm there. It's just like, I'm this girl. So they're like, "Oh, you never take us to the studio. We don't even know if you are like... Are you a doppelganger? Are you like, what is that?" So I said, "Okay, tonight we're going to the studio and you people, you are going to sing?" So they were like, "Oh my god, crazy. What?" So we went to the studio and two of my producers, they made this beat, Spax and Guilty and they sent it to me as a challenge like, "Oh. Yeah, I'm sure you can't do Nigerian. I am sure you can't do this jam.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tems [The Cut]
Tems [The Cut] Pulse Nigeria

So I was like, I just had it in the back. So I played it and I told my friends, "Yeah, let's all freestyle, take turns. Oh yeah, you do freestyle, you..." So one of my friends did "Love Me Jeje, Love Me Tender." And then my other friend was just screaming as well. And I was like, "Actually this is a mad vibe. I love this vibe. I'm going to keep this in the song." And I did my own freestyle and it just was such a cute vibe and I wanted to pay tribute to the actual song 'cause I love that song. My mom loves that song. "Love Me Jeje." The original song is from Seyi Sodimu. The original song is called "Love Me Jeje" as well and it's a Nigerian classic and it just felt right."

'Love Me Jeje' was released on April 26 and it, Tems samples the classic Nigerian song 'Love Me Jeje' by Seyi Sodimu feat Bello Shaffy.

The song is one of the lead singles ahead of Tems' debut album 'Born In The Wild' which she says carries the experiences and lessons that shape her into becoming who she is now.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who's passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Mr. Beast is in Ghana: 5 things to know about the famous YouTuber

Mr. Beast is in Ghana: 5 things to know about the famous YouTuber

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

He's a true man of God - Nkechi Blessing narrates her experience with Odumeje

He's a true man of God - Nkechi Blessing narrates her experience with Odumeje

Tems samples Seyi Sodimu's classic 'Love Me Jeje' on her new single

Tems samples Seyi Sodimu's classic 'Love Me Jeje' on her new single

These 11 Nigerian musicians have also dabbled with acting

These 11 Nigerian musicians have also dabbled with acting

Williams Uchemba quits public gym to focus on heaven; here is why (VIDEO)

Williams Uchemba quits public gym to focus on heaven; here is why (VIDEO)

20 hit songs to mark D'banj's 20 years on stage

20 hit songs to mark D'banj's 20 years on stage

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

On every verse, Dagrin was like an experienced wielding a colt pistol. (Premium Times Nigeria)

Here are Dagrin's 10 best rap verses on the 14th anniversary of his death

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Here are 3 artists Davido loves working with

Davido lists the 3 artists he loves working with

Davido launches new record label Nine+ in partnership with United Masters

Davido partners with United Masters to launch new record label