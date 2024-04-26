Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

According to Tems, the single came from a long night that started with an outing with her friends before they all hit the studio where her producers Guilty and Spax sent her the beat as a challenge.

Tems shared that one of her friends freestyled the "Love Me Jeje, Love Me Tender," part which is from Seyi Sodimu's 1997 classic before she also freestyled her part and it gradually became the song 'Love Me Jeje'.

"So basically, I went out to dinner with my girls, with my friends, two of my friends. We're just like, "Oh, let's just do a cute dinner. It's going to be cute." And afterward, my friends are always telling me, you never show us your Tems side. Everybody else, yeah, you're Tems, but my friends don't feel like I am when I'm there. It's just like, I'm this girl. So they're like, "Oh, you never take us to the studio. We don't even know if you are like... Are you a doppelganger? Are you like, what is that?" So I said, "Okay, tonight we're going to the studio and you people, you are going to sing?" So they were like, "Oh my god, crazy. What?" So we went to the studio and two of my producers, they made this beat, Spax and Guilty and they sent it to me as a challenge like, "Oh. Yeah, I'm sure you can't do Nigerian. I am sure you can't do this jam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

So I was like, I just had it in the back. So I played it and I told my friends, "Yeah, let's all freestyle, take turns. Oh yeah, you do freestyle, you..." So one of my friends did "Love Me Jeje, Love Me Tender." And then my other friend was just screaming as well. And I was like, "Actually this is a mad vibe. I love this vibe. I'm going to keep this in the song." And I did my own freestyle and it just was such a cute vibe and I wanted to pay tribute to the actual song 'cause I love that song. My mom loves that song. "Love Me Jeje." The original song is from Seyi Sodimu. The original song is called "Love Me Jeje" as well and it's a Nigerian classic and it just felt right."

'Love Me Jeje' was released on April 26 and it, Tems samples the classic Nigerian song 'Love Me Jeje' by Seyi Sodimu feat Bello Shaffy.