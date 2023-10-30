ADVERTISEMENT
Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Another family title set to hit our big screens this festive season.

Funke Akindele release details on the all-star cast of A Tribe Called Judah [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]
Funke Akindele release details on the all-star cast of A Tribe Called Judah [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Following the recent release of SHE on Prime Video, fans would have thought that was all from the actress this year. But Akindele proves people wrong as she re-establishes the fact that A Tribe Called Judah is something to look forward to this year.

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy and Barny Emordu as the Director of Photography, principal photography is said to have wrapped up on August 11, 2023, after a 35-day run.

With no information released yet as to the movie's synopsis, fans can only imagine or try to piece things together from behind-the-scene clips released on social media as we wait eagerly for more details.

However, in a short teaser on Instagram, details on the cast alongside their characters are unveiled.

They include Akindele as Jedidah Judah, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, Ebelle Okaro as grandma, Uzor Arukwe as Chigozie Onuaha, Nse Ikpe Etim as Collette, Genoveva Umeh as Testimony, Faithia Williams as Mama Caro, Nosa Rex as Jerry, Greg Ojefua as Pluto, Ibrahim Yekini as Itele, Boma Akpore as Deji, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex as Linda, Etinosa Idemudia as Etinosa, Juliana Olayode as Hilda and Yvonne Jegede as Modupe.

In September 2023, the production page described the feature film as the ultimate holiday drama to expect with the tag " A December to Remember". It just might live up to the expectation as the producer announces December 15, 2023, as the set date for its theatrical debut.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.
