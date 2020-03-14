Edo State government has shut down Faithland Orphanage for allegedly selling a baby girl for over N1.7m.

According to Punch, the government has also withdrawn the operational licence of the facility located at 9, Osarenren Street, beside Deeper Life Bible Church, in Ohovbe Quarter, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

Mrs Maria Edeko, the state’s Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues together with other officials of the ministry and security agencies served the letter of notice to the orphanage.

Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking had earlier rescued baby Deborah, who was sold by a woman, Maureen Ekuase, 45, to one Grace Idehen, 63, Punch reports.

While addressing journalists on Friday, March 13, 2020, Edeko said the state government frowned at all forms of human trafficking and abuse.

She added that children were gifts from God and should never be traded as commodities.

She said, “Famous Faithland Home has been implicated in alleged sales of children. Since the report came, we started investigating the matter and today (Friday), Edo State Government has withdrawn the temporary licence granted to the orphanage. The orphanage has not operated within the confines of the law. The 17 children in the home are being relocated to a safe place.

“The governor is passionate about vulnerable persons especially children. The state government is also working within the mandate and vision of the governor to train managers of orphanage homes in the state in how to operate the centres.”

The commissioner maintained that Edo state government would continue to monitor the operations of orphanage, adding that ‘no child under the watch of Governor Godwin Obaseki will be trafficked, abused or sold.’