75-year-old barber lures 8-year-old girl with mango, rapes her in his room

News Agency Of Nigeria

The girl was sent to buy provisions at a nearby shop when the neighbour lured her into his room.

A barber [Capital & Main]

Ify Obinabo, the state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, told journalists in Awka that the arrest followed a report by the girl’s parents to the ministry.

Obinabo said it was sad that despite the state government’s fight against rape and defilement, some "bad eggs" were still engaging in the crime.

“I want to assure you that justice will be served on this matter,” she said.

The father of the girl, John Ugwuanyi explained that the girl was sent to buy provisions at a nearby shop when the suspect, who is a neighbour, lured her into his room.

When she came back we noticed the items she bought were not complete and asked her to go back to the shop.

“We started looking for her when she did not return on time. We went to the shop but did not see her there. That was when we started screaming her name in the neighbourhood.

“After a few hours, some persons told us she was pushed out from our neighbour’s room.

“We asked her what happened and she told us the suspect took her to his room to give her mango and also told her not to answer when we were calling out her name.

“At that point we had to report the case to the ministry and the police, after which my daughter was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that the man defiled her,” Ugwuanyi added.

