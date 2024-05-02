ADVERTISEMENT
Tenant sets landlord's house ablaze, destroying properties worth ₦6.5m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The building on fire also expanded to the next house property worth ₦3.5 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged the defendant with two counts of felony and arson.

The Magistrate, M. Mudashiru, who did not take his plea due to want in the jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town. Mudashiru said the remand is pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). He adjourned the matter until July 23, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that Peter on April 18, at about 12:30 am, was alleged to have unlawfully set fire to the house of his landlord, Cepas Okeme and destroyed properties worth ₦6.5 million.

Oluwadare said, that after he set the building on fire, it also spread to the next house property belonging to Bose Ali 'F’ and also destroyed property worth ₦3.5 million. He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 443 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

