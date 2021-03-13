Gunmen who kidnapped 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have released videos showing the students in a forest.

The bandits reportedly used the Facebook accounts of the victims to release the videos showing them surrounded by gunmen in military uniform.

According to Daily Trust, three parents of some of the abducted students have confirmed that the abductors have reached out and made a demand of N500 million.

The state government had earlier said that the victims comprise 23 females and 16 males.

Some of the students earlier rescued from the college have also confirmed the identities of their friends and schoolmates in the videos.

But the Kaduna State Government is yet to respond to the videos and ransom demand as the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Meanwhile in an interview with Channels TV, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai ruled out the possibility of paying the ransom or negotiating with the bandits.