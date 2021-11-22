Airport personnel slumps, dies in Abuja radar control room

Mr Khalid Emele, NAMA spokesman, confirmed the sad news in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Emele said that Effiong died on duty at the approach radar control site of NAMA Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The ATC officer, until his death, was an Assistant General Manager, Operations at NAMA.

Emele, mourned the sudden death of the NAMA official, saying he was a hardworking and dedicated staff who died at the prime of his career.

"Effiong reported to duty at the Abuja Approach Radar Control (TRACON) on Nov. 21 at 6 pm without any sign of illness whatsoever.

“He was to close by 7 am the next day (Monday). However, at about 4 am this morning, he experienced difficulty in breathing.

"FAAN ambulance was called to evacuate him to the nearest medical facility.

"He was immediately taken to the Air Force Base clinic where he died.

