The Management of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU) in Kaduna State has confirmed the kidnap of three final year students.

A statement by the University’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismail Shehu stated that the law students were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The statement reads, “Three students of the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

“Yes, it is true that our students, three of them, from the Faculty of Law have been kidnapped.

“But efforts are being made by the University, and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release.”

You’ll recall that in May 2019, bandits in Zamfara attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki in Zurmi local government area of the state and kidnapped six people.

The gunmen also abducted two teachers of the school and four women who are nursing students, according to a report by BBC Hausa.