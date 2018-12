Nasihar jaruman kannywood: Ayi siyasa ba da gaba ba

View this post on Instagram

A T T E N T I O N Despite our political difference we still have time to engage in lengthy discussions, rubbing minds, digesting issues and analysing ways on how to make our fraternity an enabling environment and making it great again. We urge you(youth), to follow our steps and copy our style on how we handle our political engagements. Politics without bitterness. Don Allah ayi siyasa bada Gaba ba. #saigodiya #nevergiveup #actorslife