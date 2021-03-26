A dramatic video shows the lady and her friend walking by a location where the preacher was preaching the word of God.

As soon as the two ladies got near the preacher, he accosted them and started questioning one of them about her mode of dressing which he considered seductive.

The lady is seen wearing black shorts and a black tube covering her breast. Despite wearing a transparent overall, her tummy is left exposed.

The young lady tried to stop the preacher from putting her under the spotlight but to no avail. She even attempted to stop people from filming the incident but that too didn’t help.

She argued with the preacher and while her friend consoled and tried to leave the scene with her, the preacher stopped and ordered her to kneel, and she did.

He then prayed for her and gave her money to buy another dress and desist from wearing provocative dresses because according to him, there is an evil spirit behind it that is scaring men away from her.