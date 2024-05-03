ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Notorious 19-year-old robs female students in Minna hostel

News Agency Of Nigeria

On arrival at the scene by the police patrol team, the suspect quickly fled and hid in the ceiling, where he was found and arrested.

An arm robber [MyNewsLA.com]
An arm robber [MyNewsLA.com]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shawulu Dan-Mamman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna.

The commissioner said that the suspect who resides in the old Kwata area of Bosso in Minna, was arrested at about 3.00 am on Wednesday, May 1, following a distress call of a robbery operation at the female hostel in Bosso, Minna.

He said that on arrival at the scene by the police patrol team, the suspect quickly fled and hid in the ceiling, where he was found and arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On his arrest, the following exhibits were recovered from the suspect; one sharp knife, seven mobile phones allegedly robbed from the students, two power banks, two ear-pods and a bag.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a notorious armed robber, who was identified to have perpetrated a similar act at Bosso campus second gate around February this year, ” he said.

According to the CP, the suspect is under investigation and will soon be transferred to SCID for further investigation and prosecution accordingly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emefiele's trial adjourned to May 9 to study additional proof of evidence

Emefiele's trial adjourned to May 9 to study additional proof of evidence

World Press Freedom Day: FG vows unwavering support for press freedom

World Press Freedom Day: FG vows unwavering support for press freedom

Naira vs Dollar: 'Nigerians spending power has increased' - Ajuri Ngelale

Naira vs Dollar: 'Nigerians spending power has increased' - Ajuri Ngelale

Regular hand washing will curb rampant tropical diseases - Health Ministry

Regular hand washing will curb rampant tropical diseases - Health Ministry

Plateau Taskforce plans IDP's return to farms, tackle looming hunger

Plateau Taskforce plans IDP's return to farms, tackle looming hunger

Governor Sanwo-Olu vows to prevent Lekki from becoming another Apapa

Governor Sanwo-Olu vows to prevent Lekki from becoming another Apapa

FG increases national grid capacity by 625MW, improves power supply

FG increases national grid capacity by 625MW, improves power supply

BAT Nigeria supports 500 maize farmers to boost food production

BAT Nigeria supports 500 maize farmers to boost food production

Matawalle: Protest at EFCC HQ demanding probe of Tinubu's defence minister

Matawalle: Protest at EFCC HQ demanding probe of Tinubu's defence minister

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hon. Amobi Ogah [Facebook/Meta A.I image]

Abia lawmaker calls for collective action, funds to combat malaria

Prophet Metuh

Pastor who predicted rapture would occur on April 25 says he fasted to avert it

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Mother and son face court trial for stealing ₦65k phone from hospital patient

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti [Getty Images]

Twins steal bags of rice, beans, other valuables worth ₦936,750 in Ekiti