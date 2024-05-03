ADVERTISEMENT
Suspect 'confesses' he sold fresh human head for ₦45k, heart for ₦70k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect says he only killed two people, including a friend he met through social media.

The suspect was arrested alongside other suspected ritualists [Guardian]
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed their arrest on Friday, while parading them before newsmen.

Hundeyin said the leader of the gang, a 33-year-old man, Ademola Akinlosotu, used to exhume corpses from cemeteries and sell the parts to money ritualists.

He said those arrested included a community chief, an Ifa priest, an Osun priestess, an Islamic cleric and a trado-medicine practitioner.

He said they were arrested through intelligence reports from members of the public.

Hundeyin said report obtained by the police also revealed that the suspects usually bring in people to their hide-out, adding that those people never came out alive again. He said exhibits of different human parts were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson of the Police Command in Lagos State said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the parade, the leader of the gang, Ademola, said he was got the human parts from dead bodies buried at the cemetery, before he graduated to killing – a job he had been doing for years.

Ademola said he moved to killing people to harvest parts because his clients requested for fresh parts and not dead body parts. He said while he and some members of the gang would do the killings, he supplied the parts.

Ademola said he usually supplied the parts to a 52-year-old man, Ahmed Wahab, aka Alfa Bororo, who operated from Badagry in Lagos State and Ogun, to supply his clients.

According to him, a fresh human head is sold at ₦45,000 or ₦50,000 while a dry human head sells between ₦30,000 and ₦35,000, heart for ₦70,000 and hands for ₦50,000.

Ademola also said that he had only killed two people, which included a friend he met through the social media, before he was arrested.

He said before they killed anyone, the herbalist will be contacted to consult the oracle if the killing would be successful or would bring trouble.

The suspect claimed that a traditional ruler in Badagry requested him to kill his son that was giving him problems.

He also said the day they were to carry out the killing was the day his online friend visited him and he was killed. The suspect said all he needed was the head, the heart and the hands.

