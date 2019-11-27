A woman identified as Labake Olowookere, has allegedly stabbed her lover, Seun Komolafe, to death.

Punch reports that the suspect killed Komolade with a fork, after she reportedly caught him with another woman.

Osun Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige has ordered the investigation of the matter. [Channels TV]

It was gathered that Olowookere had paid a visit to Komolafe's residence in Okeopo area of Ilesha in the late hours of Monday, November 25, 2019, to pick her cooking gas, only for her to meet another woman in her lover's apartment.

Quarrel immediately ensued between Olowookere and Komolafe, and the other woman whose name could not be immediately ascertained.

The alleged killer was said to have picked up a fork during the fight and stabbed Seun in the stomach, after which he died on the spot.

Confirming the incident, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mustafa Katayeyanjue, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, had ordered an investigation into the matter.

Katayeyanjue added that the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the Wesley Guild Hospital morgue in Ilesha.