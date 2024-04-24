Unknown security agent shoots dead LAUTECH student, injures 2 during dispute

It was gathered that the incident happened at the institution when the security agent was invited to settle a misunderstanding between two people in the school.

An eyewitness said the security agent allegedly shot sporadically into the air while attempting to settle the matter. The witness said that it was in the process that the bullet hit the student who lost his life, while two other students also got injured.

The incident reportedly triggered a riot in the school as students locked the school’s gates in protest, seeking justice for the deceased. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation had commenced.

