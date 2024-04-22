ADVERTISEMENT
Man raises alarm as rainfall collapses electric poles in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man lamented that it may take several weeks for the damage to be fixed.

The damages may a long time to fix [Punch]
The damages may a long time to fix [Punch]

In a video making the rounds on social media, about five electric poles were seen to have fallen across the wet road, posing a hazard to motorists and pedestrians alike as electric wires were spread across the road.

The electric poles, according to the man, fell following the rainfall on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

While capturing another pole that fell on a bus, the eyewitness who filmed the incident was heard saying in Yoruba that it could take several weeks before the poles are fixed.

In a similar occurrence, Punch reports that streets in Oloke and Aseese communities in the Ibafo axis of Ogun State were submerged in the flood due to the downpour.

Residents of the area expressed frustration over the recurrent floods, highlighting the lack of effective solutions from the state government.

One Oladele Agboola, a resident of Wazobia Street in the Aseese community, attributed Sunday's flood to the heavy downpour.

His words, “Today’s rainfall caused the flood, and this isn’t the first time. It also happened last year. We’ve been to the local government and the State Ministry of Environment in Abeokuta to complain.

“The ministry invited our representatives after we complained as the flood affected about five communities in the local government.”

Meanwhile, the Wazobia Community Development Association which oversees both Oloke and Aseese communities, had requested the commissioner’s office to assist them in tackling the incessant flood.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

