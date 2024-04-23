Viral video of bullying in popular Abuja private school sparks outcry

According to the post, the victim was a student of Lead British International School located at Aliyu Mustdafa Street, Off Wole Soyinka Avenue, opposite Trafford Hotel, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa.

On Monday night, she made an urgent plea, sharing two videos alongside her message, expressing the need for it to spread widely to ensure justice for the victim.

Checks by Pulse confirmed that the SOS post was made at precisely 10:35 pm on Monday, April 22, and contained two videos of the incident with the X user expressing the need for it to spread widely to ensure justice for the victim.

“There’s a video I’m about to post. I need you guys to help me get justice for (sic). She was bullied in her school by her classmates at Lead British School, Abuja. Pls make it go viral so she can get justice,” the post read.

One video depicts a female student repeatedly slapping the victim while asking who caused her heartbreak. Another video shows the victim sitting next to a male classmate who admits to damaging her relationship.

The post has received millions of reactions, with many condemning the incident and urging the school to investigate.

Netizens react

An X user @itsSh0la condemned the incident, urging the school to take stern action against the oppressor.

He wrote, "Hopefully, the family of the girl being bullied doesn't take it lightly. Hand needs to touch the girl, it's not just few weeks suspension or cleaning the school compound for weeks, she needs to be touched too."

Another user, @honest30bgfan_, confirmed that the school had locked their social media handles' comment and message boxes to avoid being quizzed.

He wrote, "Was able to find their ig and twitter. Them don lock comment sha but una fit still mount."

