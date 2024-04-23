Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Viral video of bullying in popular Abuja private school sparks outcry

Segun Adeyemi

The viral video has triggered millions of reactions, with many condemning the incident and urging the school to investigate.

Lead British Int'l School Abuja [Facebook]
Lead British Int'l School Abuja [Facebook]

Recommended articles

According to the post, the victim was a student of Lead British International School located at Aliyu Mustdafa Street, Off Wole Soyinka Avenue, opposite Trafford Hotel, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa.

On Monday night, she made an urgent plea, sharing two videos alongside her message, expressing the need for it to spread widely to ensure justice for the victim.

Checks by Pulse confirmed that the SOS post was made at precisely 10:35 pm on Monday, April 22, and contained two videos of the incident with the X user expressing the need for it to spread widely to ensure justice for the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a video I’m about to post. I need you guys to help me get justice for (sic). She was bullied in her school by her classmates at Lead British School, Abuja. Pls make it go viral so she can get justice,” the post read.

One video depicts a female student repeatedly slapping the victim while asking who caused her heartbreak. Another video shows the victim sitting next to a male classmate who admits to damaging her relationship.

The post has received millions of reactions, with many condemning the incident and urging the school to investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user @itsSh0la condemned the incident, urging the school to take stern action against the oppressor.

He wrote, "Hopefully, the family of the girl being bullied doesn't take it lightly. Hand needs to touch the girl, it's not just few weeks suspension or cleaning the school compound for weeks, she needs to be touched too."

Another user, @honest30bgfan_, confirmed that the school had locked their social media handles' comment and message boxes to avoid being quizzed.

He wrote, "Was able to find their ig and twitter. Them don lock comment sha but una fit still mount."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Auwal wrote, "Her parents should involve police and also report those children to school authorities. Some of us that went to public will not care to let our parents know that someone bullied or beat us, we go just arrange some friends and treat them in the language they understand."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dana aircraft skids off Lagos Airport runway

Dana aircraft skids off Lagos Airport runway

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

No Nigerian is denied access, we aim for friendship between countries - CGCC

No Nigerian is denied access, we aim for friendship between countries - CGCC

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

1,500 Ogun residents receive free surgeries, 80k students get ₦50k each

1,500 Ogun residents receive free surgeries, 80k students get ₦50k each

NERC shifts Enugu electricity market oversight to State commission

NERC shifts Enugu electricity market oversight to State commission

Gov Diri & his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo cleared of certificate forgery allegations

Gov Diri & his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo cleared of certificate forgery allegations

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wunmi’s lawyer denied knowledge of the court order [Gistlover Blog]

Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges [Premium Times]

EFCC drags lawyer, father-in-law to court over forgery