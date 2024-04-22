Gunmen kill Babcock University lecturer, abduct 2 others in Ogun event centre
Police added that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and rescue the kidnapped victims.
Recommended articles
SP Omolola Odutola, the Spokesperson for the command, said in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday, that the incident occurred on Friday.
Odutola said the manager of a car stand, simply known as Dare and a yet-to-be-identified person, were those abducted by the gunmen.
“A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya from Plateau who was employed as a guard at the event centre two weeks ago for interrogation.
“The lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and rescue the kidnapped victims. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops,” the command’s spokesperson said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng