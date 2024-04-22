ADVERTISEMENT
Abuja-based Chinese supermarket faces backlash for denying Nigerians entry

Damilare Famuyiwa

Many Nigerians are now calling on the government to clamp down on the management of the supermarket.

Nigerians are calling on the government to clamp down on the supermarket [Punch]
The supermarket, which is located at the China General Chamber of Commerce, specialises in Chinese cuisine and beverages.

A video shared by X Daily revealed a resident expressing discontent over the discriminatory policy.

The resident said, “Wonders shall never end. There is a supermarket I saw online that is a Chinese supermarket. They have Chinese food, ramen and other things. I wanted to go there and check it out but I was denied entry. The security officers at the gate said the supermarket was strictly for Chinese people and no Nigerian was allowed to go inside or buy anything. Is that possible in China?

“This supermarket is here in Abuja and a Nigerian cannot enter. This is a joke. So that means a Chinese guy has more rights than you here in Nigeria. Chinese guys are allowed to visit anywhere in the country. The thing shocked me oo. Now I am going back to our local supermarket because they said I cannot enter.”

@DejiAdesogan also wrote on X, “So there’s a Chinese supermarket in Abuja that Nigerians cannot enter, let alone buy anything, that only Chinese are allowed? So weird to believe.”

Another X user, Otunba AbdulFattah @OyedeleFatai, corroborating the claim, said he was denied entry twice this year.

Yes! China Chambers of Commerce along airport road. I was denied access twice this year. The security told me that they have stopped Nigerians from entering the premises since January 2024. Nonsense! @NafdacAgency @fccpcnigeria,” he wrote.

He added, “Interesting. We hope Oga @YusufTuggar will attend to your issue raised.”

Nicholas Utsalo, the Senior Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) refrained from commenting but promised an investigation.

Afam Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), condemned the act as resembling racism, urging immediate government action to prevent such discrimination.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

