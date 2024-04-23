UNIPORT denies lecturer in viral sexual assault video

The video, which surfaced on Monday, April 22, 2024, and has since gone viral on social media, showed a man alleged to be a lecturer of the institution molesting a female student.

Reacting to the viral video via a statement, UNIPORT’s Head, Information, Publications and Public Relations (IPPR), Dr. Sam Kpenu said the allegations were entirely untrue and baseless.

The statement read, “It has come to our attention that false allegations have been circulating regarding a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) being involved in a molestation incident with a student in his office.

“We wish to categorically state that these allegations are entirely untrue and baseless.

“First and foremost, there has been no reported incident of such nature involving any faculty member at UniPort.

“Furthermore, after conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, it has been confirmed that the alleged incident did not take place within the premises of UniPort or involve any of its staff members.

“As an institution committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and professionalism, UniPort condemns any form of misconduct, especially those involving the safety and well-being of our students.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for all members of our academic community.

“We urge the public and the media to exercise caution and refrain from spreading false information that can tarnish the reputation of individuals and institutions unjustly.

“In this era of rampant misinformation, it is imperative to verify the authenticity of news before sharing it with others.”