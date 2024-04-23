Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

UNIPORT denies lecturer in viral sexual assault video

Damilare Famuyiwa

A video making the rounds on social media shows the scene of a lecturer sexually assaulting one of his female students in his office.

The institution claims the incident depicted in the viral video did not happen on their premises [Leadership]
The institution claims the incident depicted in the viral video did not happen on their premises [Leadership]

Recommended articles

The video, which surfaced on Monday, April 22, 2024, and has since gone viral on social media, showed a man alleged to be a lecturer of the institution molesting a female student.

Reacting to the viral video via a statement, UNIPORT’s Head, Information, Publications and Public Relations (IPPR), Dr. Sam Kpenu said the allegations were entirely untrue and baseless.

The statement read, “It has come to our attention that false allegations have been circulating regarding a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) being involved in a molestation incident with a student in his office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to categorically state that these allegations are entirely untrue and baseless.

“First and foremost, there has been no reported incident of such nature involving any faculty member at UniPort.

“Furthermore, after conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, it has been confirmed that the alleged incident did not take place within the premises of UniPort or involve any of its staff members.

“As an institution committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and professionalism, UniPort condemns any form of misconduct, especially those involving the safety and well-being of our students.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for all members of our academic community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the public and the media to exercise caution and refrain from spreading false information that can tarnish the reputation of individuals and institutions unjustly.

“In this era of rampant misinformation, it is imperative to verify the authenticity of news before sharing it with others.”

UNIPORT, therefore, expressed its commitment to truth, fairness, and justice, and maintained that it would continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the protection and welfare of all its students, faculty, and staff members.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coalition backs Tinubu's policies, security interventions, other reforms

Coalition backs Tinubu's policies, security interventions, other reforms

Kano ranked as worst-governed state in Nigeria

Kano ranked as worst-governed state in Nigeria

EFCC boss vows to see Yahaya Bello’s prosecution to the end

EFCC boss vows to see Yahaya Bello’s prosecution to the end

EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister Sirika for ₦8bn Nigerian Air scandal

EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister Sirika for ₦8bn Nigerian Air scandal

Ex-APC spokesperson backs EFCC's hunt for Yahaya Bello

Ex-APC spokesperson backs EFCC's hunt for Yahaya Bello

Woman suffering incurable disease finally gets her wish to choose how she dies

Woman suffering incurable disease finally gets her wish to choose how she dies

Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala

Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala

Emeka Ihedioha resigns from PDP after 26 years of membership

Emeka Ihedioha resigns from PDP after 26 years of membership

Student bullied at Lead British School is not my daughter  —  Daniel Bwala

Student bullied at Lead British School is not my daughter  —  Daniel Bwala

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wunmi’s lawyer denied knowledge of the court order [Gistlover Blog]

Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

The owner of the car is being questioned [Punch]

5 children suffocate to death after locking themselves inside abandoned car