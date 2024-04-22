ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Father, son, neighbour die retrieving cellphone in a pit latrine

News Agency Of Nigeria

One person was recused from the pit latrine.

3 dies, 1 survives retrieving cellphone from Kano pit latrine [GroundUp]
3 dies, 1 survives retrieving cellphone from Kano pit latrine [GroundUp]

Recommended articles

Abba Alasan, 28, one of the rescuers was, however, rescued from the latrine.

According to Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, the incident occurred Sunday morning.

“We received an emergency call from Tsanyawa Fire Station at about 11:00 am from one Aminu Yar’gwanda, that four men had been trapped inside a pit latrine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:15 am

“Danjuma was trying to retrieve a cell phone that fell into the pit latrine when he got trapped. Thereafter, his son entered the pit toilet to save his father and also got trapped.

“Gaye and Alasan also entered to rescue both men and got trapped,” he said.

Abdullahi said the first three victims were rescued unconscious while the fourth victim was rescued alive. He said that all the victims were handed over to Iro Lado, a Superintendent of Police, at the Tsanyawa Police Division.

The Public Relations Officer said the police conveyed the victims to Bichi Special Hospital for medical attention where doctors confirmed the trio dead and one still alive.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River mandates uniform bus colour for safer transportation

Cross River mandates uniform bus colour for safer transportation

IGP Egbetokun opposes establishment of state police

IGP Egbetokun opposes establishment of state police

Drama as Gov Adeleke's 2 first ladies welcome Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo

Drama as Gov Adeleke's 2 first ladies welcome Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo

Ondo Poll: Jimoh Ibrahim came 4th despite his popularity claim after Akeredolu's death

Ondo Poll: Jimoh Ibrahim came 4th despite his popularity claim after Akeredolu's death

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

Kano APC disregards alleged suspension of national chairman, Ganduje

Kano APC disregards alleged suspension of national chairman, Ganduje

NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo

NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo

Heavy rain in Ogun destroys vehicles, electrical infrastructure worth ₦100m

Heavy rain in Ogun destroys vehicles, electrical infrastructure worth ₦100m

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police said 104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano.

104 suspected criminals arrested during Sallah celebration in Kano

Wunmi’s lawyer denied knowledge of the court order [Gistlover Blog]

Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

The prosecution was able to prove them guilty beyond reasonable doubt [Punch]

Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit