Father, son, neighbour die retrieving cellphone in a pit latrine

Abba Alasan, 28, one of the rescuers was, however, rescued from the latrine.

According to Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, the incident occurred Sunday morning.

“We received an emergency call from Tsanyawa Fire Station at about 11:00 am from one Aminu Yar’gwanda, that four men had been trapped inside a pit latrine.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:15 am

“Danjuma was trying to retrieve a cell phone that fell into the pit latrine when he got trapped. Thereafter, his son entered the pit toilet to save his father and also got trapped.

“Gaye and Alasan also entered to rescue both men and got trapped,” he said.

Abdullahi said the first three victims were rescued unconscious while the fourth victim was rescued alive. He said that all the victims were handed over to Iro Lado, a Superintendent of Police, at the Tsanyawa Police Division.