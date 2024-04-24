Lagos court jails software engineer for life over rape of minor

The convict was said to have committed the crime on Children’s Day, 2021, exploiting his position of familiarity and authority to lure the survivor into his room, and subjected her to the harrowing ordeal of sexual abuse.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, while delivering the judgment held that the prosecution was able to prove the ingredient of defilement of a minor against Anyanwu.

He held that the evidence of the survivor was corroborated by the medical report and that of her guardian (name withheld).

The judge disregarded the testimonies of two police officers, ASP Iyabo Dawodu with AP number 055567 and Inspector Rebecca Osola-Jacob, who were listed on the prosecution witness list, saying they gave evidence for the defence instead of the prosecution which showed that their testimonies were tainted.

Justice Oshodi also held that the alibi and the issue of extortion which the convict relied on did not hold water.

According to him, the evidence presented in court against the convict had shown that he took advantage of the vulnerable 13-year-old girl who was living in the same compound as him.

The judge also said the convict’s action had undoubtedly inflicted deep psychological wounds that might take a lifetime to heal.

“You have shown a troubling lack of integrity and remorse throughout the proceedings and when you were confronted by the victim’s guardian about the heinous act, you initially denied any wrongdoing.

“However, when the young brave victim repeated the details of your abuse in your presence, you resorted to begging for forgiveness, claiming it was the work of the devil.

“This attempt to evade responsibility and downplay the severity of your action is reprehensible,” Justice Oshodi stated.

The judge observed that even more concerning was that the convict expressed his intention to bribe the police to suppress the case and protect his reputation.

“This blatant disregard for the law and attempt to pervert the course of justice is a serious aggravating factor that cannot be overlooked,” he added.