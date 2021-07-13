RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Win cool cash from the FCMB Flexx Writing Challenge!

Have you got great writing skills? How about earning some cool cash with it?

If you are- or know- a promising young writer looking to create realities and magic, diffuse knowledge, demystify topics with the power of their words, the FCMB Flexx Writing Challenge is just for you!

Here’s how to Participate: - Click this link to apply

- Fill in your details and submit your entry.

Interested writers must be aged between 16-35 years, and have an FCMB account. Don’t have an FCMB account, visit here

All received articles will be reviewed and successful applicants will have their write-up published on the FCMB’s microsite, as well as receive the sum of N20,000.

For more information, visit https://on.fcmb.com/Flexx-Writing-Challenge-10

