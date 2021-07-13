If you are- or know- a promising young writer looking to create realities and magic, diffuse knowledge, demystify topics with the power of their words, the FCMB Flexx Writing Challenge is just for you!
Win cool cash from the FCMB Flexx Writing Challenge!
Have you got great writing skills? How about earning some cool cash with it?
Recommended articles
Here’s how to Participate: - Click this link to apply
- Fill in your details and submit your entry.
Interested writers must be aged between 16-35 years, and have an FCMB account. Don’t have an FCMB account, visit here
All received articles will be reviewed and successful applicants will have their write-up published on the FCMB’s microsite, as well as receive the sum of N20,000.
For more information, visit https://on.fcmb.com/Flexx-Writing-Challenge-10
#FeaturedbyFCMB
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng