Authorities have arrested Wael Jerro, a Lebanese man who put a Nigerian woman up for sale on Facebook.

Jerro recently made a post on the Facebook page of "Buy and Sell In Lebanon (Original)" offering to sell the 30-year-old Nigerian, identified as Busari Peace Ufuoma, for $1000. He said she was for sale as a domestic worker.

The post attracted outrage on social media after which he promptly deleted his Facebook profile.

Wael Jerro's Facebook post [PM News]

The chairperson of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, initially disclosed on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 that the case had been reported to concerned authorities in Lebanon.

"As of today Wednesday 22nd, the Lebanese Ministry of Labour has issued a circular condemning the action of Mr. Wael Jerro, as completely unethical, in contravention of Lebanese Laws and against the principles of Human Rights," a NIDCOM statement read.

Dabiri-Erewa announced on Thursday, April 23 that Jero has been arrested and will be prosecuted by Lebanese authorities.

"A big thanks to the Nigerian mission in Lebanon for swinging into immediate action," she said.

There's no update yet on the Nigerian woman in question.