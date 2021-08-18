RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

UNICAL officials on trial for demanding bribe to process ex-student's transcript

The two allegedly demanded a bribe of N110,500 to process documents for a former student.

The defendants were caught by the ICPC
Two officials of the University of Calabar have been arraigned before the Cross River State High Court for demanding a bribe from a former student of the school.

Promise Osundu and Emem Akpan were arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a two count-charge on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

A former post-graduate student, identified as Susan Eno-Abasi Genschow, had requested that her transcript and certificate be processed.

However, Osundu, a Project Manager in Seamfix Nigeria Limited for the University of Calabar Transcript Projects, demanded a bribe of N110,500, according to court filings.

He allegedly conspired with Akpan, an Assistant Registrar of the University of Calabar Post-Graduate School sometime between 2019 and 2020.

The ICPC said their action was contrary to Section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, and were granted bail in the sum of N3 million each, with one surety.

Justice I. B. Itade adjourned trial to October 21.

