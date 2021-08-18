Promise Osundu and Emem Akpan were arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a two count-charge on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

A former post-graduate student, identified as Susan Eno-Abasi Genschow, had requested that her transcript and certificate be processed.

However, Osundu, a Project Manager in Seamfix Nigeria Limited for the University of Calabar Transcript Projects, demanded a bribe of N110,500, according to court filings.

He allegedly conspired with Akpan, an Assistant Registrar of the University of Calabar Post-Graduate School sometime between 2019 and 2020.

The ICPC said their action was contrary to Section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, and were granted bail in the sum of N3 million each, with one surety.